The head of tech giant Microsoft has warned that the world is rapidly "running out of computing capacity".

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Satya Nadella said that superfast quantum computers were needed to solve some of the most difficult problems, according to the BBC.

However, Nadella cautioned that this would not likely be achieved without an increase in computer processing power.

"Moore's Law is kinda running out of steam," Nadella told assembled delegates, referring to the maxim that the power of computer chips doubles every two years.

Nadella added that quantum computing was needed "to create all of these rich experiences we talk about, all of this artificial intelligence".