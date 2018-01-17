A British mum has gone viral after sharing pictures of the unsolicited texts she received from a delivery driver and the subsequent response she got from the company when she complained.

Michelle Midwinter had just gotten food dropped off to her home when she received a late-night text from an unknown number, which she would soon discover belonged to her delivery driver.

The driver called himself "a fan" and even said "goodnight baby" before sending a kiss emoji to Ms Midwinter, who was obviously disgusted by the breach of her privacy.

When she wrote to the company, JustEat, to voice her displeasure, she was told it had no complaints department. Instead, she was offered £5 credit for the "inconvenience"

After saying it was not an inconvenience, but "absolutely outrageous and disgusting behaviour", the company said it would break protocol and give her a £10 voucher instead.

Just a snippet of Just Eat’s response to my receiving unsolicited messages from the guy who had just delivered my food. Nice one Just Eat! Apart from him using my number in this way surely being in breach of privacy laws etc, they don’t really seem to take it seriously do they?? pic.twitter.com/OVZkl0IW5f — Michelle Midwinter (@ShelbyTree) January 15, 2018

Fed up with the action taken, the 33-year-old took to Twitter to share images of her text exchange with the driver and company.

The tweet quickly gained traction, with many other women saying that had experienced something similar.

Same thing happened to me and they just said to me ”what would you like us to do?” It’s ridiculous!! — lucilluminati ♚ (@LucyOfficial_) January 15, 2018

Had a friend staying with me who ordered frm them & had driver actually come round pestering me asking 'where is the young Chinese girl'. Luckily was able to get it sorted but horrifying. — PuddingPress (@puddingpress) January 16, 2018

Happened to me before with a pizza delivery guy about 10 years ago! And the guy who collected me and my car once when I broke down! — Abigail Rose Glover (@abigailrose_g) January 15, 2018

I stopped ordering delivery after a similar experience (delivery guy turned up w chocolates - totally unencouraged). Saved me money (good), left me feeling creeped out & unsafe (obvs not good) — Bridget Beale (@brdgtbl) January 15, 2018

This happened to me with a supermarket delivery boy a few years ago. It's very stalky. — Ilana Fox (@Ilana) January 15, 2018

Midwinter said she has since received a phone call from the managing director of JustEat and they had a very long chat about the situation.

"They are indeed accepting responsibility and are deeply apologetic about the way this was initially handled and it has 'shaken them to the core'. We spoke about the big changes there will be and how these will be implemented," she said.

"I believe they are taking this extremely seriously and I hope this will pave the way for national changes to the way our data is protected, and more importantly how females are protected."

The Information Commissioner's Office — an independent British authority tasked with protecting the personal data of the public — also weighed in on the issue after catching wind of the story and said it would be investigating further.