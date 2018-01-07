Are you tired of running out of storage on your iPhone? While you could keep buying expensive models with more and more storage, here are simple tips to maximise your existing storage space.

• Shoot in High Efficiency: All iPhone models 7 and above that have iOS 11 installed contain a high compression format.

This changes the format of how photos videos are saved, and under this, you are able to store up to two times as much as regularly formatted photos and videos.

This setting is enabled by default in iOS 11, but you can actively toggle the feature in Settings > Camera > Formats > High Efficiency. However, this format is not supported by all phones. Conversion tools, such as iMazing, are required if you want to share them with other phone models.

• Delete Photos and Videos in Messages: Videos and photos sent in messages can take up a lot of storage on your phone.

Considering these are mostly just duplicates you already have on your photo roll, it's needless space being used.

For phones with iOS 11, go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage > Review Large Attachments. This will bring up all the attachments you have sent, and by pressing edit you can easily select the photos and videos you wish to delete.

For iPhones running previous iOS, the only option is go through each individual conversation and long-press on a photo or video. Tap "More" on the pop-up and you can select the photos and videos you want to delete.

