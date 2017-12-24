SUMMER SERIES: 1. Our Vital Links

That imposing multi-storey structure in Cooks Street is the city's automatic telephone exchange and, while it's a vital link for Whanganui and district, there have been changes happening inside.

The signage on the outside has changed recently, too - it now bears the Chorus name - but its purpose remains the same: It's all about communications.

A Chorus spokesman said it houses equipment bringing phone and internet services to Whanganui and surrounding areas.

"Basically, every household's broadband connection on our copper and fibre networks is connected to this building," he said.

The building also provides space for Chorus' service company partners. These companies do work for Chorus across the city and wider district.

The building's roof also bristles with aerials because it's also a Spark cell tower.

And the building will remain a permanent base for Chorus.