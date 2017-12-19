What is it?

A new wearable gadget from Kiwi company Upright Technology designed to help you improve your posture. It's a small, rechargeable wireless device you wear on your upper back. There's also a Pro version with more sensitive sensors which you can wear at different points on your back to improve specific areas of your posture.

How does it work? You stick the Upright Go to your back with reusable adhesives and control it through the free app which syncs with your device via Bluetooth. From there, you can set it to tracking mode where it simply monitors your posture or training mode where every time you slouch, it vibrates incessantly until you correct yourself. The training sessions vary in length and are designed for your specific requirements and measurements. If you train every day, you're supposed to see results within two to three weeks.

What's in the box? The Upright Go, a USB charging cord, extra adhesives, alcohol wipes to keep your adhesives clean, instruction manual and travel case.

What's the best thing about it? Well. It works. Even after the first day I found I was infinitely more aware of my awful posture. It also works muscles which - if, like me, you have terrible posture - don't usually get worked so after a while it kind of aches when your posture is wrong. So it is actually training your body to learn to correct itself, as opposed to only reacting while the training is in progress.



And the worst? Again: It works. Trust me there is nothing more irritating than a constant buzzing on your back as you try to find the strength to sit up properly. Except maybe for the fact that no one else knows what you're doing so you just wind up looking stiff and awkward, shuffling around at your desk and cursing whatever entity you can think to blame under your breath every two seconds. Let's just say it takes some getting used to and the entire programme hinges on your willingness to actually stick to it - which at least means that if it doesn't work, it's probably your own fault.

Okay, how much does it cost? The Upright Go retails for $179.95, while the Pro version goes for $239.95. They're available in-store or online at JB Hi-Fi and PB Tech.