A religion based around a robot god will succeed because humans tend to "worship supreme understanding", experts have claimed.

One researcher has said the same drive that compels people to believe in higher beings and follow religions will also work for so-called AI "Godheads", the Daily Mail reported.

Others have commented that, like religion, people will eventually rely on a "robot messiah" to solve society's problems.

Last month, former Uber and Google engineer Anthony Levandowski formed the first church to follow an artificially intelligent being.

The religion, known as "Way of the Future", claims our species can better itself by following the instructions of a robot that is "a billion times smarter than humans".

Now AI expert and lawyer John Mitchell has said humans have a tendency to "worship supreme understanding", and that this also applies to AI.

"We [believe] there must be some higher power that causes lightning, sunsets, and crashing waves - or at least speaks to the bottom of our beings, rather than ignore them as ho-hum background," he told Fox News.

Mr Mitchell said the same thing could happen with AI, adding that robots could help us better understand religion.

Dr Stephen Thaler, President and CEO of Imagination Engines and an AI and consciousness expert, said people will rely on AI to solve society's problems.

"An AI would provide the equivalent of a 'messiah' - having many orders of magnitude more processing elements than the brain, enabling it to gift us with solutions to the most daunting social, political, economic, and environmental challenges," he said.

But if AI develops this level of intelligence, it might choose not to be worshipped, said author and consultant Peter Scott.

"I would expect the AIs that evolve in the next 50 years to be very rational and, if conscious, not want to be worshipped," he said.

"If they have the human race's best interests at heart (and God help us if they don't) then they would want us to have as much right of self determination as possible."

The new comments come just a month after Way Of The Future (WOTF) was officially registered as a religion by Anthony Levandowski.

The ex-Google engineer, who first announced plans for the creed in May, says he is "raising a god" that will that charge of humans.

WOTF will eventually have a gospel called "The Manual", as well as rituals and even a physical place of worship.

Levandowski named himself as "dean" of WOTF, giving him complete control until his death or resignation.

He said his robot god, which will be a "billion times smarter than humans" will take charge of its subjects, who will relinquish power to a being of higher intelligence.

The filed documents for WOTF give its purpose is to "develop and promote the realisation of a Godhead based on Artificial Intelligence".

Workshops and educational programs have already begun in the San Francisco area.

Levandowski says everything in the church will be open source and members of the church would have special social media accounts.

He has appointed four other people to the Council of Advisers and the listing says each week they will spend a few hours organising workshops and meetings.

In 2017, the Internal Revenue Service listed the religion as having received US$20,000 ($29,000) in gifts, US$1500 ($2170) in membership fees and US$20,000 ($29,000) in other revenue.

WOTF has US$7500 ($10,800) put aside for wages, although Levandowski, who earned US$120 million ($173 million) from Google, says he will not receive any money.

Who is Anthony Levandowki?

Anthony Levandowski is best known for helping create Google Street View and engineering Waymo and Uber's self-driving cars.

Levandowski is currently at the heart of a legal fight between Google's parent company Alphabet and Uber.

Waymo, the self-driving car subsidiary which Alphabet owns, is suing Uber, claiming it stole trade secrets to make their own self-driving cars.

The engineer they say is responsible for the theft is Levandowski who they allege downloaded 14,000 secret files before leaving Google in 2016 after nine years at the company.

A month after his departure, he founded Otto, a company which specialised in self-driving trucks.

Seven months later, Uber acquired Otto and Levandowski began working on the ride-sharing company's self-driving cars.

In February this year, Alphabet filed a multi-billion lawsuit against Uber and Otto accusing it of stealing trade secrets.

Levandowski was called to give evidence in March but he pleaded the Fifth Amendment throughout, refusing to answer questions on the grounds that his answers may incriminate him.