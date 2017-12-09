Chinese web users are enthused over a new product that claimed to be a China-made "quantum of invisibility cloak".

Amateur video emerged on Weibo showing a man disappears in front of the camera as he holds a transparent-looking table cloth in front of him, the MailOnline reported.

The video has over 21.4 million views and shared by various news media as well as Chen Shiqu, deputy head of Criminal Investigation Department at Ministry of Public Security.

Mr Chen shared the video on his Weibo account on December 4, stating the "invisibility cloak" can be useful in military.

"This is a quantum technology-made cloth that is made of transparent material, it can reflect the light wave around the person who wears it so it can make the person disappear.

"Soldiers wearing this cloak can avoid night vision spy but what happened if the criminals used the cloak?"

Could it be real? Web users believe the cloak is the latest invention from China. Photo / YouTube

The video shows the man turning the cloth over as he stands in the middle of a bush. He opens the cloth and disappears in front of the camera.

The cloth can be seen blending into the bush completely.

However, Zhu Zhensong, producer at Quantum Video production company told Liberation Daily that there were no such thing as invisibility cloak.

He told the reporters that the video had been edited and filmed with a blue or green plastic cloth.

"Softwares such as Adobe's After Effects, Nuke or Blackmagic Fusion can edit the background and blend the object into it. The effect has previously seen in a lot of action movies," said Zhu.

Whilst web users were overly enthused about the cloak, some spotted the leaves near the man's legs were moving but not the ones appeared on the cloth.