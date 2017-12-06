There is no denying Elon Musk is working to make the world a better place and The Boring Company is his latest effort in doing so.

Inspired by frustrations with LA's notoriously congested traffic, Musk created the infrastructure and tunnel construction company to fund, build and operate high-speed underground transport systems.

The Tesla founder's vision involves pods on a high-speed sledge being whisked along underground tracks.

"Loop is a high-speed underground public transportation system in which passengers are transported on autonomous electric skates travelling at 125-150 miles per hour (200-240km/h)," the Boring Company website explained.

"Electric skates will carry between 8 and 16 passengers (mass transit), or a single passenger vehicle."

And now the concept looks one step closer to becoming a reality, with Musk revealing a map of his proposed LA tunnel system.

The company is working to create 10.5 kilometre "proof-of-concept" tunnel for testing, with a 152 metre segment already complete.

Musk hopes the "proof-of-concept" will help get approval from the Los Angeles county and city governments, so his company can expand the tunnels and use them for public transport.

The South African-born business magnate believes tunnels are more effective than flying cars when it comes to solving the problem of "soul-destroying" traffic.

"Unlike flying cars, tunnels are weatherproof, out of sight and won't fall on your head. A large network of tunnels many levels deep would fix congestion in any city, no matter how large it grew," the Boring Company website explained.

As for fears of the tunnels collapsing during an earthquake, Musk said this was not something people would need to worry about.

"Tunnels, when designed properly, are known to be one of the safest places to be during an earthquake. From a structural safety standpoint, the tunnel moves uniformly with the ground, in contrast to surface structures," the website explained.

Musk has previously voiced interest for a similar project in Chicago.