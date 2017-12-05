Amazing photos of supermoon dazzling in the sky have been by photgraphers from around the world.

Pictures were snapped of the supermoon rising from various locations including Statue of Liberty replica in New York, the London Eye on Downing Street and the Uppatasanti Pagoda in Myanmar.

Image 1 of 11: The Supermoon rises above Whitby Abbey in Whitby, north east England, Sunday Dec. 3, 2017. AP Image 2 of 11: A supermoon rises in front of a replica of the Statue of Liberty sitting atop the Liberty Building in downtown Buffalo. Photo / AP Image 3 of 11: Seen from Downing Street, the moon rises behind the London Eye on December 01, 2017 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images Image 4 of 11: The moon rises behind the Uppatasanti Pagoda seen in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Photo / AP Image 5 of 11: An aircraft taking off from Ronald Reagan National Airport is seen passing in front of the moon as it rises. Photo / Getty Images Image 6 of 11: The Highlands Ranch iconic windmill is illuminated by the first (and last) "supermoon" of 2017 on December 3, 2017 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Photo / Getty Images Image 7 of 11: The Supermoon captured just outside Kaitaia. Photo / Merv Ellis Image 8 of 11: Supermoon rise over Auckland's North Shore. Super moon. Photo / Michael Craig Image 9 of 11: The moon rises over the CN Tower and skyline in Toronto, Ontario. Photo / AP Image 10 of 11: An aircraft flies in front of a full moon in Van, Turkey. Photo / Getty Images Image 11 of 11: The moon rises in its waxing gibbous stage behind a statue atop the Erie County Court Building. Photo / AP Image 1 of 11: The Supermoon rises above Whitby Abbey in Whitby, north east England, Sunday Dec. 3, 2017. AP

Clear skies across most of New Zealand made for great viewing conditions, with many would-be astronomers climbing Auckland's volcanoes to get the perfect shot as the moon rose over the horizon just before 9pm.

The moon was at its closest to Earth during its elliptical orbit, and appeared 14 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter than normal.

If you didn't get to see the moon last night, don't fret - there will be two more supermoons early next year, on January 2 and 31.

The third supermoon has skygazers excited - as the second full moon in a calendar month it will become a "blue moon", and it will coincide with a lunar eclipse, making it a "blood moon". Nasa has named the event the "Supermoon trilogy".