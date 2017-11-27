Burglars can now be set upon by security guard drones equipped with infra-red cameras, floodlights and possibly sirens and human voices.

Kiwi-owned and operated company VigilAir today launched its semi-autonomous aerial surveillance drones onto the global market -- a product it says that has potential to change the face of the global security industry.

"The VigilAir software product is one of the first of its kind and will undoubtedly disrupt the security industry. Simply put, our software will enable drones to be the first-response security guards of the future," said VigilAir director Mike Marr.

Being able to fly a rapid-response drone directly to the scene of a crime and to record then transmit all that's happening gave the technology "huge" advantages over a traditional on-the-ground security services.

Advertisement

It was also far safer than dispatching security guards on foot.

"Drones will help catch perpetrators as everything's recorded, which is gold for any eventual prosecutions. And importantly, the ongoing cost will be lighter on operational budgets," Marr said. "A security drone will also be an effective deterrent."

The drones were suited to large outdoor sites such as retail and industrial parks, hospitals, university campuses, schools, ports, prisons and town centres at risk of burglary, vandalism or security breaches.

When not flying, the drone sits in an enclosure, or "nest", located on a business site.

When an alarm sensor is triggered they can be dispatched to fly over the site to investigate, recording and live-streaming high definition video footage to whoever's monitoring the action.

The drones will still need authorisation to be dispatched by a security guard or other operator, who will be monitoring the aircraft's actions.

VigilAir, which spent years creating the technology, is completing reseller agreements with two major international corporations, providing a channel for product export and on-going support, Marr said.

The company had the potential to make $400 million in annualised revenue, largely because it was a world-leader with an ease of operation and effectiveness that had wide appeal for any organisation needing to protect its assets or people.

The drones may include a thermal or infra-red camera and bright LED floodlights to illuminate any intruder and record the scene.

They may sound a siren or even talk to the intruder using a two-way communications system.

Before leaving its nest, the technology checks weather data then the drone flies a pre-determined flight route that is geo-fenced to preserve neighbours' privacy and comply with flight regulations.

A future product would allow the drone to follow any fleeing suspects, capturing images of them and their vehicle license plate number as they evade, Marr said. The drone then returns to its nest to recharge.

As if that wasn't Bladerunner, the company is working on robotic technology in the hope of one day launching fully autonomous "foot patrol" robots to work in conjunction with its security drones.