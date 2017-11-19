Kiwis in San Francisco turned out in force with locals for a screening of the Helen Clark documentary My Year with Helen and a panel discussion about how women can break the glass ceiling.

Former prime minister Clark was at the event hosted by the Kiwi Landing Pad and it discussed on how women could play a bigger role in technology exports from New Zealand.

Landing Pad director of community and content Sian Simpson said it was important to bring women into the conversation about technology.

"Traditionally I'm usually only working with men on this, and I think broadening our horizons to think global and beyond a New Zealand context then take that influence and connectivity home is really important," she said.



The panel also touched on sustainability and the environment.

"This is where tech plays a vital role, as a country we have a lot of work to do to improve our New Zealand waterways."

We talked about how it's important to have champions who support you, and have your back.

Film maker Gaylene Preston was also at the screening event attended by about 120 people. It was also the first US screening of the film, which traces Clark's bid to become United Nations Secretary General.

Simpson said at a separate dinner Clark talked about the importance of women being able to achieve anything.

"She also mentioned the importance of being relevant, of making space for yourself, of not letting the fastlane consume you, by maintaining some kind of balance and practising good health."

Kiwi Landing Pad was established in 2011 by entrepreneurs Sam Morgan and John Holt to support the global growth of high tech New Zealand companies and their expansion plans. There are now 4000 members in more than 36 countries.