Apple has pushed back the launch of its HomePod smartspeaker until 2018, having announced the Siri-powered speaker in June scheduled for release ahead of the festive season.

The Amazon Echo and Google Home rival was due to be released in December, but Apple had since gone quiet about the release, failing to mention its new speaker during the launch of its highly-anticipated iPhone X in September.

Apple debuted the HomePod back in June, showing off the device to reporters.

The speaker was seen as a return by Apple to music, which the company dominated in the early 2000s with iTunes and its iPod range.

Advertisement

"We can't wait for people to experience HomePod, Apple's breakthrough wireless speaker for the home, but we need a little more time before it's ready for our customers," Apple said.

"We'll start shipping in the US, UK and Australia in early 2018."

The iPhone's new voice-controlled speaker was the first new major product category for Apple since the Apple Watch in 2014.

While it was set to mark a fightback against the Echo voice assistant speakers made by Amazon, Apple's delay will see the HomePod miss the holiday season.

While reviewers have had a chance to hear the HomePod's speakers in action, as yet its Siri-powered assistant has not been tested by reporters.

When released the HomePod is set to cost $349 (NZ$523), significantly more expensive than Amazon's now £89 (NZ$172) Echo speaker.

Both Amazon and Google have recently updated their own line up of smartspeakers, with Amazon dropping the price on the Echo in September and Google introducing its new Google Home Mini last month, a budget version of its speaker.

The delayed release comes as many iPhone fans still wait to receive an iPhone X, Apple's new premium smartphone.

The iPhone X is its most expensive model to date, starting at £999 (NZ$1936).

Many shoppers were left with up to six-week waiting times on the phone's launch day due to high demand and reports of supply shortages.