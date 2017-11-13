President Donald Trump has become known for being highly active on Twitter, constantly attracting criticim for what many believe to be childish tweets.

To highlight Trumps's bizarre approach to social media, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah has created a Chrome extension aptly titled "Make Trump Tweets Eight Again".

As the name suggests, the extension converts Donald Trump's Tweets to look like a child's scribble.

And when applied to some of Trump's most outrageous Tweets, the format seems pretty fitting.