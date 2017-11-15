Nearly 70 years ago the first commercial aerial topdressing companies were established in New Zealand.

They paved the way for a method of fertilising and sowing which was far more cost-effective and efficient that previous ground spreading.

Since then, technological advancements have continued to improve the industry and Hawke's Bay is one of many regions in the country to benefit from it.

Aerospread managing director Bruce Peterson said developments such as GPS, precision mapping and carbon fibre have ensured a cost-effective way of fertilising which is also far more environmentally friendly than in the past.

"The whole industry has become more and more efficient.

"It's a lot more cost-effective than back in the 1980s.

"The aircraft of today are much more reliable, GPS has helped with efficiency and accuracy."

It is now far easier to get the product exactly where it needs to be and reduces the risk of it going into areas such as waterways, he said.

"We're more accurate with placing product where we want it.

"We have buffer zones to protect waterways.

"There's also been a big effort by fertiliser companies to create more environmentally friendly products ... a lot of them are organic and there's a lot more lime-based fertiliser."

Recently one of their customers was being accused of run-off going into the Tukituki River but Aerospread could show via electronic tracking and mapping that the product they dropped was nowhere near the river, he said.

The industry has also put a lot of time and effort into improving efficiency with aeroplanes, such as carbon fibre to lighten the aircraft, he said.

"We've got something in the pipeline for next year, so watch this space.

"We're right into technology and always looking to improve.

"I'd like to get the manufacturing here eventually too."

Aerospread has two aircraft which cover the entire Hawke's Bay region and will have another by next year, he said.

Spring and autumn are the busiest times of year for fertiliser to grow crops and feed.

Despite advances in technology there are dangers in the industry with electric wires being a threat to flying aircraft - both fixed-wing and helicopters.

"Wires are a constant danger, we constantly have to be vigilant.

"Some of the wires are difficult to see and there is a chance of an aircraft hitting them."

The New Zealand Agricultural Aviation Association (NZAAA) Down to the Wire campaign, which is aimed at alerting farmers to the risk wires pose to agricultural pilots, has helped, Mr Peterson said.

The most important thing a farmer can do is to mark any hazards (including wires) on a map before work is carried out, he said.

Aerospread has an electronic mapping system on its website to do this.

"That makes a huge difference to the pilot.

"It gives us a really good heads up of what's out there.

"The whole industry is working pretty hard to make sure all the preparation is done beforehand."

Mr Peterson has been on the NZAAA committee for six years to help deal with laws, regulations and campaigns.