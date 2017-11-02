A mysterious void has been discovered in the Great Pyramid of Giza and Egyptologists believe it could finally shed light on how the ancient tombs were constructed.

The enigmatic gap, which is about 30m long is directly above the Grand Gallery, an elaborate access route that cuts through the pyramid.

It was found using a state-of-the-art scanning process called muography, which picks up tiny cosmic particles known as muons, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Muons lose energy and eventually decay when they move through matter, so if a detector picks up large numbers, it means a hole must exist, which has allowed them to pass through unimpeded.

Today a team of scientists from France and Japan announced that months of scanning had shown a clear void in the pyramid, and they are hoping to drill a small hole and release a tiny flying drone to video the chasm.