When exploring the difference between the emojis of Apple and Google, an eagle-eyed sleuth made a discovery that divided the internet.
According to News.com.au, Thomas Baekdal first started the debate after sharing a picture of two burger emojis on Twitter.
"I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top," he wrote.
The general consensus argued both were wrong, with the correct order from bottom up being meat, cheese and then toppings.
Advertisement