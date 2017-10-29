When exploring the difference between the emojis of Apple and Google, an eagle-eyed sleuth made a discovery that divided the internet.

According to News.com.au, Thomas Baekdal first started the debate after sharing a picture of two burger emojis on Twitter.

"I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top," he wrote.

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017

The general consensus argued both were wrong, with the correct order from bottom up being meat, cheese and then toppings.

basically this pic.twitter.com/nTimOlvbay — Saikyo Ninja KeiyosX (@KeiyosX) October 29, 2017

They're both wrong. Google's cheese is wrong, Apple's lettuce is wrong. The correct order, from bottom up, is burger - cheese - toppings pic.twitter.com/lF1AUu64ht — Mark Goodge 🇬🇧 (@MarkGoodge) October 28, 2017