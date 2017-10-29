The future generation are being asked to put their inventor hats on, and compete for the honour of turning on the new Auckland Harbour Bridge solar lights.

Primary and intermediate school students will "Design the Future" by inventing something that uses smart energy technology.

It's part of a competition to win the chance to flick the switch of the new cutting-edge, solar, battery lights - dubbed the Vector Lights - this summer.

The Vector Lights will be turned on by the top inventor on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this summer.

The judges of the Vector Lights competition include Auckland's Mayor Phil Goff, Vector chief executive Simon Mackenzie, and Dr Michelle Dickinson, better known as Nanogirl.

Lighting up Auckland's Harbour Bridge with solar powered lights will make Auckland more interesting, and demonstrate the city's commitment to sustainability, Goff said.

"Using sustainable technology is an investment in Auckland's future and I'm looking forward to seeing the ideas and innovation from young Aucklanders as they imagine the future of our city," he said.

Mackenzie said the installation will be a "bold demonstration" for the potential of sustainable energy technology.

"Vector Lights is all about creating an event attraction for Auckland which leaves the planet in better shape for the next generation, so it's appropriate to let that generation have a go at designing the energy landscape of in the future."

Dickinson emphasised the importance of using creativity to make the next generation think about the future they want to grow up in.

"Creativity is crucial for raising the next generation of problem solvers and I can't wait to see what innovative ideas they will come up with."

The Vector Lights competition is open until November 26.