The number of Kiwis ordering food delivered straight to their door is predicted to grow at twice the rate of dining in or picking up takeaways in the next four years.

Research commissioned by the parent company of Menulog also showed New Zealand has one of the fastest-growing takeaway markets in the world, thanks in part to the ease of mobile apps and online ordering.

The demand for home delivery has surprised Uber, which said demand had far outpaced expectations after launching in Auckland this year.

The Global Data research predicted an annual growth of 6.7 per cent for the New Zealand takeaway delivery market by 2021, more than double the growth of the dine-in and pick-up takeaway markets.

Figures also revealed 6 in 10 Aucklanders have already ordered takeaways via an app or website - technological changes seeing "phenomenal growth" in the food and hospitality sector, Menulog NZ commercial director Paul Dodd said.

The convenience of mobile apps in particular was changing Kiwi eating habits.

Dodds compared the growing online food delivery sector to the way retailers have used online shopping to offer consumers a larger range of products while increasing convenience.

"People are busy and they're using technology more to help free up their time - ordering their favourite food straight to their door is the perfect example of this."

Last year, Menulog saw a 42 per cent increase in orders, and the group generated more than $600 million in orders across New Zealand and Australia. This was predicted to increase.

Paul Brandwood, owner of Wok Express, said online ordering had grown from 10 to more than 60 per cent of his company's total orders in the past decade.

Emma Foley of Uber Eats NZ said in the six months the home delivery service had been available in Auckland, the number of restaurants available has quadrupled, from 70 to nearly 300.



"Kiwis are hungry for a quick and efficient food delivery service, with the number of people ordering food via the Uber Eats app far outpacing our expectations," she said.

"People are ordering food deliveries right throughout the day."

Uber Eats had expanded across Auckland into New Lynn to St Heliers and Takapuna to Onehunga.

"Likewise, growth in Wellington and Christchurch has been very positive and we will continue to grow our coverage area and restaurant numbers in those cities," Foley said.