Caffeine lovers who need their fix anywhere, anytime may have found the answer - a portable coffee maker that fits inside a handbag.

The $99 portable MiniPresso NS coffee press first arived in New Zealand late last year and proved a smash hit, with stockists selling out.

Now it is back on the market. And online seller Mighty Ape is picking it will appear under many Kiwi Xmas trees on December 25.

The cylindrical device measuring 175mm by 70mm by 60 mm has become the website's top-selling "home and living" item, along with the similar MiniPresso GR - a more traditional portable coffee press which uses coffee grinds.

Mighty Ape spokeswoman Stacey Liebbrandt said the size and fact that the MiniPresso NS and other portable machines were hand operated made them perfect for those looking for a coffee on the run, including when people were tramping, camping or at the beach.

Users have to add hot water to the tank of the machine. They then use a pumping mechanism which pressurises the Minipresso NS, before it produces a small cup of coffee.

The lid can be used as a cup.

New Zealand is a coffee-loving nation - 52 per cent of respondents to a 2015 Canstar Blue survey said they would go out of their way for a decent cup - and the demand for coffee capsules, which are supposed to make cafe-quality coffee easier to make at home, has increased significantly since Nespresso launched here in 2011.

Three years later Kiwi consumers were spending $6.6 million on these types of products annually.

According to recent research from Nielsen, sales of coffee capsules in supermarkets doubled between 2015 and 2017, reaching $15 million by June this year.

And as our love of coffee grows, so too is the options for pods used in machines; including now a growing use of reusable stainless steel pods.

Tracy McEwen, a Nespresso machine owner and coffee lover, got into the coffee capsule business about 18 months ago after she started importing recyclable stainless steel SealPods that fit the popular machines for herself.

She's since set a business called My Coffee Pods (soon to be renamed New Zealand Coffee Pods) selling them on TradeMe and on her website.



The reusable SealPods cost $25.25. McEwen said she used about 25c to 30c worth of coffee per pod and used two pods for an average cuppa.

Nespresso branded capsules cost about $1 each.

SealPods needed to be cleaned out - either by hand or in the dishwasher - after each use and could then be used "over and over", McEwen. The aluminium sticker lids are recyclable and the leftover coffee grinds could go in the compost.



A spokeswoman for Nespresso said its branded capsules were made of recyclable aluminium and consumers could bring them into Nespresso boutiques to be recycled or florists and garden centres involved in the brand's recycling programme.

Customers could also buy a post-paid recycling bag from the Nespresso website for $1.50.