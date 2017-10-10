Confused by the multiple bins and collection days for rubbish and recycling?

A Taranaki district council has found a solution so simple, it puts larger metropolitan authorities to shame.

The newly launched app gives Stratford residents all the information they need when it comes to rubbish and recycling, said Kate Whareaitu, director of community services at Stratford District Council (SDC).

Free to download through the Google Play Store or the App Store, the app sends users reminders to put the correct bins out on their collection day as well as providing a calendar showing which bins go out on which weeks once the user has entered their address.

If you aren't sure about what rubbish goes into which bin, the app can help with that too, Whareaitu said.

The recycling guide section enables users to put in the name of an item and it will tell them which bin to place it in.

Whareaitu said the app also has a handy collection information page, giving users more information on the rubbish and recycling service.

"The app gives easier access to the information and allows users to have the information at their fingertips."

The app is available from the Google Play Store or for Apple users the App Store. Search for SDC rubbish.