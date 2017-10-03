Now this is evil genius.

A Facebook post including a series of screenshots from a group text message is going wildly viral.

Christi Rantis Lally was inadvertently added to a group text message full of parents of a kids' soccer team.

"Hope everyone is doing well," the initial message reads. "Coach Juan would like to meet with the parents towards the end of practice around 8:20."

Now, most of the text recipients replied with a quick "OK" or a thumbs up. But that's when Christi decided to have a little fun.

"My kid is the best on the team ... just sayin," she wrote.

"I mean, my kid has raw talent."

Now, at this point, not many people are biting back. But it doesn't take long for Christi's efforts to garner a response.

"Participation trophies are for little sissy players. By the way, the snacks suck lately."

Now, them's fighting words.

"OK, I don't know wtf is going on here but I'm getting pissed off," one soccer parent hit back.

"The fact that you had the audacity to say that your child is the "best" I think makes us all pissed. You think your child is sooooo good then sign him up for club, and also if you think the snacks have been sucking lately, please bring your own damn snacks for your child is not only are you selfish but you are also ungrateful," wrote one very cross member of the text group.

Christi's hilarious trolling efforts played out over six screens of text, with her even invoking the names of soccer greats David Beckham and Christian Ronaldo.

Christi shared the screen shots on her Facebook page last week, letting her friends know that she had been included in a group text message by accident. "They are a bunch of parents and a coach for some kids soccer team. Instead of telling them they had the wrong number, I did this. I am a horrible person ... I'm so sorry Coach Juan." she wrote.

Christi shared an update with her friends in a later Facebook post, saying that she had eventually texted the group back to apologise. But that didn't stop one dad calling her and threatening her - something we can definitely say is totally out of line.

No news on how the meeting with Coach Juan went, but with Christi's original post sitting on well over 13,000 shares and gathering some media attention, safe to say most people found her trolling efforts pretty funny.

You can read Christi's original post here: