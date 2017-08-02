Uber drivers have been accused of secretly logging out of the app to make prices soar and allow them to charge customers more money, new research suggests.

Researchers interviewed Uber drivers in London and New York and produced a study which claims staff are deliberately making the price more expensive.

It was suggested that drivers working in the same area are logging out of the mobile taxi app which will make the number of available cars drop.

This, as a result, causes a higher demand because there are less cars available and therefore a 'surge' price is introduced with fares increasing.

On some occasions, the price of a journey can cost several times the normal fare when there is a surge.

The study, which was seen by the Times newspaper, looked at more than 1,000 posts on the online forum Uberpeople.net.

One London driver posted on the site: 'Guys, stay logged off until surge.'

Another worker asked why and the Londoner replied: 'Less supply high demand = surge.'

An Uber spokesperson told MailOnline: 'This behaviour is neither widespread nor permissible on the Uber app, and we have a number of technical safeguards in place to prevent it from happening.'