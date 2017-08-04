Though Donald Trump is famous for it, and Winston Peters gave it a go on Twitter this week, it's rare to find someone who refers to themselves in the third person.

Now scientists say there could be a therapeutic use for it.

In fact, silently talking to yourself in the third person during stressful times may help you control emotions without any additional mental effort than you would use for first-person self-talk - the way people normally talk to themselves.

A study led by US psychology researchers suggests such third-person self-chatter may constitute a relatively effortless form of self-control.

Say a man named Reon is upset about the Hurricanes being knocked out of the Super Rugby semifinal.

By simply reflecting on his feelings in the third person - "why is Reon upset?" - Reon is less emotionally reactive than when he addresses himself in the first person, asking "why am I upset?".

"Essentially, we think referring to yourself in the third person leads people to think about themselves more similarly to how they think about others, and you can see evidence for this in the brain," said study author Jason Moser, an associate professor of psychology at Michigan State University.

"That helps people gain a tiny bit of psychological distance from their experiences, which can often be useful for regulating emotions."

The study involved two experiments that both significantly reinforced this main conclusion.

In one experiment, participants viewed neutral and disturbing images and reacted to the images in both the first and third person while their brain activity was monitored by an electroencephalograph.

When reacting to the disturbing photos, such as a man holding a gun to their heads, participants' emotional brain activity decreased very quickly - within a second - when they referred to themselves in the third person.

The researchers also measured participants' effort-related brain activity and found that using the third person was no more effort than using first person self-talk.

This boded well for using third-person self-talk as an on-the-spot strategy for regulating one's emotions, Moser said, as many other forms of emotion regulation require considerable thought and effort.

What Trump's tweets really say about him

Further on Trump, the bombastic President's tweets show he's a creative, competitive and a rule-breaker - but also has neurotic tendencies.

That's according to a new analysis of his Twitter activity, focusing on what

implications his personality traits have for political leadership.

Between the time he joined the social media platform in 2009, to May 2017, Trump has issued more than 35,000 messages - about 12 tweets a day.

With 30 million followers, he is the second most followed politician on Twitter after his predecessor, Barack Obama, who on average tweeted about four times a day.

Australian and German researchers looked at how aspects of Trump's personality are revealed in the language he used in 3200 tweets issued by October 2016, before he became President.

They used established software for assessment of language and text for psychological purposes.

Trump's language use and online personality were also compared with that of 105 other influential and famous business personalities, including Google's Eric Schmidt, Apple's Tim Cook, Tesla's Elon Musk, and Amazon's Jeff Bezos, who are not on the political stage.

Their results, published in the journal Small Business Economics, showed Trump is indeed a distinct type of person who shows strong features of a so-called Schumpeterian personality said to be typical of successful entrepreneurs.

This personality was described by Joseph Schumpeter in the 1930s as being very creative, change-orientated, competitive and rule-breaking.

The analysis further indicated that Trump has neurotic tendencies, and experiences underlying low well-being.

"These traits are rather untypical for entrepreneurs since working as an entrepreneur may not only require emotional stability and optimism but also be able to increase happiness due to procedural utility," explained study co-author Martin Obschonka, from the Australian Centre for Entrepreneurship Research at Queensland University of Technology.

But that neuroticism wasn't necessarily all bad, for it could also stimulate competitiveness.

"Maybe this high neuroticism is a major motivator to succeed in Trump's entrepreneurial projects in his business life, but also in his role as political leader," said co-author Christian Fisch, of Germany's Trier University.

"If social distinction is a core principle of the entrepreneurial personality, then we clearly see this principle reflected in his unusual personality profile," he said.

"Many experts agree that really successful entrepreneurs not only dare to be different - they are different."

The researchers speculate that having such personality traits could be advantageous in leading and governing an entrepreneurial society as a top-down process - but they stressed that leading a company was very different from leading a country.

Anyone for ... jellyfish chips?

A Danish gastrophysicist has developed a new method for drying jellyfish to a stage, at which it loses all the gristly consistency and becomes paper-thin and crunchy: a bit like a potato crisp. Photo / Anders Boe/SDU A Danish gastrophysicist has developed a new method for drying jellyfish to a stage, at which it loses all the gristly consistency and becomes paper-thin and crunchy: a bit like a potato crisp. Photo / Anders Boe/SDU

There are far too many jellyfish in the sea, and we have an ever-increasing number of mouths to feed on the Earth.

So why not eat the jellyfish?

Win-win.

For thousands of years, jellyfish has been a highly desirable food in Asia, but it has never really taken off in Western countries.

This might have something to do with the gristly texture jellyfish acquires after being subjected to the traditional processing procedure in Asia.

Now a Danish gastrophysicist has developed a new method for drying jellyfish to a stage, at which it loses all the gristly consistency and becomes paper-thin and crunchy: a bit like a potato crisp.

Not only could the method make jellyfish more attractive to Westerners, it could also make the Asiatic processing procedure significantly faster, ultimately increasing the efficiency of the Asian processing plants.

Every year, several hundred tonnes of dried jellyfish are produced, and there's no easy procedure - it takes between 30 and 40 days for the jellyfish to be finished and ready for distribution in shops.

But the jellyfish chips envisaged by the University of Southern Denmark's Mie Thorborg Pedersen only take a couple of days to make, through steeping the jellyfish in alcohol and letting the alcohol extract the water from them.

"In the course of a couple of days, the alcohol replaces the water in the jellyfish. In the subsequent evaporation process they become bone dry," she said.

While the crunchy jellyfish crisps didn't not have an overly distinctive taste, she thought they actually tasted good.

"The mouth feel and the aesthetic appearance in particular have gastronomic potential."