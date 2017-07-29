If you are wondering what happened to your Pandora music service over the weekend, we have some bad news.

The internet radio service will no longer broadcast in New Zealand, as the service shifts its focus to the American market.

Currently users of the platform are being warned of the closure, with a message from Pandora appearing when they log onto the service.

"Dear Pandora listener, We will be shutting down the Pandora service in Australia and New Zealand on July 31st, 2017. After this date, you will no longer be able to access the Pandora app of website," the note reads.

We will be shutting down our service in New Zealand on July 31st. For more information, please visit https://t.co/s7jqOcaiRk. — Pandora New Zealand (@PandoraNZ) July 14, 2017

"We're honoured to have connected so many listeners with the music they love these past few years. Thank you for your loyalty and the opportunity to serve you. Sincerely The Pandora Team."

Here is everything you need to know about the closure:

WHAT HAPPENS IF I AM PAYING FOR PANDORA PLUS?

Regardless of whether you purchased your subscription directly from the Pandora website, Apple iTunes or Google Play, you account will be automatically cancelled and you will receive a pro rata refund.

If you don't know where you purchased your subscription, Pandora has steps to help you find out.



WHAT ABOUT GIFT CARDS?

If you are listening to Pandora Plus with a gift card, the service will issue the purchaser a pro-rated refund for the unused portion of the gift.

Those with an unredeemed Pandora Plus Gift bought from the website will be offered a full refund from the service.

Unfortunately, if you bought a Pandora Plus gift card from a retailer other than Pandora, you will need to follow up with the store the card was purchased.

WHAT ARE MY OPTIONS NOW?

Luckily there are a few options for people looking for a service to fill the void left by Pandora.

• IHeartRadio - a free internet radio service with thousands of stations or the ability to create personalised custom stations from millions of songs.

• Apple Music - Apple's exclusive music streaming service is jam-packed with millions of songs from artists and a number of live radio stations. Prices start from $12.99 per month.

• Spotify - The world's most popular music streaming service offers access to millions of songs. A free version of the app offers you access with advertisements, while a premium $14.99 per month service offers non-stop music and the ability to download.