The internet is lamenting the death of iconic graphics program Paint, which Microsoft has indicated is on the chopping block.

The scene of many a crime against the graphic arts in the 90s and naughties, Microsoft has labelled Paint as "deprecated", which means it could be removed from the Windows 10 update to be released in spring.

The classic program is "not in active development and might be removed in future releases", according to the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update list.

Paint was introduced in the first version of the Windows operating system in 1985.

Advertisement

It allows even the most novice users to manipulate images with ease and create crude doodles.

Fans of the program are upset at news of its demise.

Microsoft is removing MS paint! please tell me its fake news 😭 — ACE (@acekouhai) July 24, 2017

Microsoft is probably going to kill MS Paint and people are sad https://t.co/e6GJfTaM8o pic.twitter.com/gRWgE7KDko — Fortune (@FortuneMagazine) July 24, 2017

It's a sad day. I remember spending hours in school doing this on Microsoft Paint #MSPaint pic.twitter.com/AnQu9qVAw5 — Daniel (@DanielBruce_8) July 24, 2017

I remember the days of boredom & trying to cover the blank White canvas on MS paint with the smallest sized paint brush😂 — Ali (@RoyMustang786) July 24, 2017

seriously #microsoftpaint you can't get rid of paint i've been trying to workout how to use it for 20 years .. i need more time pic.twitter.com/me1zqAhhdm — mark hilltops (@hellwelovespurs) July 24, 2017

The program will be supplanted by an updated Paint 3D which, although it was inspired by the original, is a much more sophisticated program focused on creating images in three dimensions with Microsoft's Surface Pen, rather than a mouse.

The Windows 10 update is also set to kill off the Outlook Express email program.