Auckland Viaduct lights up for 'Bright Nights'

Rainbows will beam into the night at Auckland's Viaduct Harbour from Queen's Birthday weekend when a new artwork featuring thousands of individual lights is unveiled to the public.

The light installation, a collaboration between Viaduct Harbour Holdings Limited and renowned Kiwi light artist and architect Angus Muir, is permanently fixed to three lengths of the seawall and will be used to project bright-coloured light into the harbour throughout the year, starting with the Bright Nights launch event which kicks off next Friday.

More than 2000 lights zigzag along the Viaduct's main promenade, from former Team New Zealand America's Cup yacht KZ1, past O'Hagan's pub and along the western seawall.

Angela Bull, Viaduct Harbour Holdings chief executive, said it was an "energetic" piece of lighting which will be used to create displays she hoped would one day rival Sydney's Vivid light festival.

"It'll be something that all Aucklanders can appreciate while they're enjoying hospitality and the marina and the waterfront of Auckland.

"It'll be changeable, it'll be interesting. You'll be able to see it from a number of different viewpoints and I think that whole interaction of that light against the water will be pretty striking."

The artwork uses Philips telekinetic technology and cost more than $500,000 to put together.

"The technology is outstanding and the opportunity for different light creations, colours, movement is sort of the Ferrari of international lighting," said Bull.

Muir, founder of award-winning Auckland studio Angus Muir Design who has worked on several international projects including Vivid in Sydney, will curate the lights in the installation for the next year.

"It will go from being ambient lights to nice colour wash and things like that. On some of the busier nights, on the hour there will be a 2 minute light show," he said.

"It also depends on what the season's doing, what's happening in current affairs. We'll link up with the Sky Tower and the Museum. We'll definitely be reflecting what's happening in the city, but at the same time we'll be telling our own story."

Aucklanders will be able to see the installation light up when it is switched on at 6pm each night at the Bright Nights public launch festival, which is on from Friday June 2 to Sunday June 4.

Dancers from the Vospertron troupe, known for wearing costumes made from LED lights, will perform and special food and beverage offerings will be available.

Viaduct Harbour Holdings intends to make the festival an annual event.

"Bright Nights will enhance Viaduct Harbour's iconic status as one of Auckland's most desirable locations, where the waterfront meets the best of hospitality and light art," Bull said.

A new five-star hotel is being built in the area and four new bars and restaurants will open at the Viaduct next month.

- NZ Herald