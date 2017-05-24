Tech leaders send manifesto to parliament

A collaborative report from New Zealand's top technology organisations have released a manifesto of our "digital future".

The report, which outlines key goals for the tech industry, was also sent to every member of Parliament. One of the major proposals from the report is the establishment of a dedicated Ministry of the Future.

Twenty organisations collaborated on the report, including TUANZ, InternetNZ and IT Professionals.

"The tech sector is now New Zealand's third largest exporter and is growing fast. The tech sector contributes over $16 billion to GDP and employs 100,000 people," said NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller.

"But it's not just about the tech sector as new digital technologies are driving economic and social change," Muller said.

"For New Zealand to remain competitive in the near future, it needs to plan and prepare for this unprecedented technology change today," he said. "The prosperity of New Zealand is inextricably linked to how we embrace our future as a digital nation."

InternetNZ chief executive Jordan Carter stressed the importance of connectivity for New Zealand businesses and individuals.

"The challenge in the next term of parliament is three-fold: continuing to boost rural and regional access; making sure there are cost-effective options for those who can't afford huge internet bills; and making sure there everyone can make better use of time online when they have access," Carter said.

The 12 manifesto tech goals:

• Develop world-leading technology by increasing R&D and incentives.



• Equip every child with digital technology skills.



• Become recognised as a world leader in equipping its citizens for the changing economy.



• Affordable access to reliable, high-speed internet.



• Become recognised as having one of the most digitally savvy economies in the world.



• Remain open for business, welcoming genuine skilled migrants.



• Continue to be a world-leading nation to do business in and with, whilst maintaining privacy and data security.



• Develop a transparent framework for buyers and sellers.



• Fully embrace open standards and provide a level playing field for technology in general, and IT services in particular.



• Continue to be recognised internationally as a bastion for privacy.



• Embrace online digital tools to provide efficient, consultative and inclusive policy-making process or allowing for rapid updating of legislation.

• The establishment of a dedicated Ministry for the Future.



(Source: Make Lemonade)

- NZ Herald