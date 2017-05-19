The surprising questions men are googling

Little over a decade ago, a can of Lynx was considered to be the spray-on equivalent of a lads' mag. The brand's adverts depicted traditional masculinity on steroids, and tended to follow a simple formula - a man would spray on a can of Lynx, and find himself inundated by scores of adoring women as a result. It was "boy meets girl" turned up to 11, and the girls all had one thing and one thing only on their minds: the musky scent of Lynx Africa.

Fast forward to 2017, and Lynx has done a complete marketing u-turn. Tapping into millennials' distaste for traditional gender roles and unabashed displays of masculinity, their adverts highlight what makes individual men unique instead.

Lynx are tapping into a generational shift that can be summarised by the scene in 21 Jump Street, when a former jock returns to high school as an undercover operative.

Expecting to be the coolest kid on the block, he finds that the high-school hierarchy has been reversed: hipsters who care about their homework and the environment are the new popular kids.

Despite this shift, unspoken codes still govern men's behaviour today. Lynx have released a new campaign designed to tap into the negative side of this restrictive trend, based on research that shows 57 per cent of UK men are told that "real men" should behave a certain way, 51 per cent believe they need to "act tough" and more than half have had thoughts of suicide.

The campaign makes use of Google's autocorrect function to answer questions men are searching for online. In response, role models such as Anthony Joshua and Will Poulter broach topics such as "is it okay for guys to be the little spoon?" and "is it ok for guys to drink soy milk?"

So, what are the other questions men are asking, and what are the answers?

Is it okay for men to shave their chest and armpits?

A Men's Health poll of over 4,000 readers found that 68pc of men trim their armpit hair. A good rule is: if you fancy it, why not? It may raise a few eyebrows in the gym, but you can always advise your onlookers to shave those off too.

Is it okay for guys to have armpit hair?

You see where the confusing labyrinth of modern male behavioural codes has left us?. Some are asking Google if it's okay to shave their armpit hair, and others are asking if it's okay not to.

Do what feels right, gents. It's a free world

Is it okay for guys to be skinny?

As a survey published last year in the journal Psychology of Men & Masculinity showed, body image is an issue for men as well as women. It's important to maintain a healthy BMI, but it's definitely okay for guys to be skinny. Not everyone can, or should, look like Channing Tatum.

Is it okay for guys to be depressed?

The short answer is: yes. Charities such as CALM do great work in trying to find ways to end the stigma surrounding mental health and encourage more men who are struggling to open up and talk about it.

Is it okay for guys to cry?

See above.

Is it okay for a man to shave his pubic hair?

We've answered this one before. In the words of our grooming expert, Lee Kynaston, "the removal of body hair - including hair of the pubic variety - is both big business and bang on trend". So there you have it.

Is it okay for a man to shave his legs?

We've answered that one before too.

Is it okay for straight men to do drag?

We'll hand over to Danny Dyer for that one.

Is it okay for a man to drink breast milk?

It's important for men to open up, be themselves and not be restricted by rigid notions of masculinity. That said, drinking breast milk is just weird. Oh, and it's also a health hazard that could potentially spread viruses such as Hepatitis B and C.

Wait - all these questions start with the same words

You're absolutely right. It would be a mistake to think that every time a troubled man seeks answers from Google, he starts his search with the words "Is it OK to...". Which is why we've used online SEO tools such as Hitwise to find the other questions men are asking.

Should a man ever hit a woman?

The alarming frequency of this search (and related searches about legal implications) can be interpreted in different ways. You might argue that it's evidence if any was needed that not all of these Google searches are coming from the forward thinking millennial men Lynx are targeting; you might argue that it is, and it shows masculinity grappling with the logic of equality; or you might point out that it speak to incidents of domestic violence in which men are the victims.

Why can't men have harems?

Another search evidencing tensions within modern masculinity...

Should men take steroids?

​We've had a look at this issue before, and somewhere between fluctuating hormones, the illicit nature of the trade in steroids and so-called 'shrinking balls',we concluded that no, they probably shouldn't.

Should men take out the bin?

If it works for Philip May...

Why do men need women?

The same reason women need men. Can't live with 'em, can't live without 'em.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

- Daily Telegraph UK