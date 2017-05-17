Apple is expected to stop updates for iPad Mini and phase the device out

The iPad's little brother might not be long for this world. It has had a good run but today many are readying to write its epitaph.

Apple is reportedly considering stopping updates for the iPad Mini and discontinuing the device because its sales are effectively getting cannibalised by the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus.

The news comes for a report by tech publication GBR, which cites a source "close to Apple".

The consumer tech giant launched the iPad Mini back in 2012 and in terms of sales the cheaper device was able to hold its own against the iPad Pro and the iPad Air.

But since then the company has followed Samsung into the so-called "phablet" market by including an extra large Plus model in its iPhone 7 range.

The phone is just 2.2 inches smaller than the iPad Mini and boasts a superior camera.

Apple seems to believe this has put a squeeze on sales of the smaller iPad.

According to the source cited by BGR, "fierce cannibalism of our own products" meant that the iPad Mini was being "sized out of its own category".

Apple fans are expecting a redesigned iPad Pro later this year which should improve on the current 9.7-inch iPad and a reduced bezel could see it come with a larger display.

Apple is rumoured to be announcing some new products including a possible Siri home speaker and a range of new Macbook laptops at its developers conference in June.

It seems unlikely but it might be at the usually software-focused conference that we get any official confirmation on the fate of the iPad Mini.

It was hardly the most beloved device in Apple's product range and news of its potential demise has been met with a mixed response online.

- news.com.au