Global cyberattack: Phone scammer warning for NZ

Phone scammers are taking advantage of the WannaCry ransomware attack to offer fake technical support.

Government agency CERT has issued a new warning tonight, about scammers telling people their computer has been or could be affected by the WannaCry ransomware.

The callers are often aggressive and will tell you to give them access to your computer so they can 'patch' the problem.

They will also tell you that this is the same issue you've heard about on the news and media recently.

Some callers may pretend to be from Microsoft, take you through steps that install other malware on your computer.

The caller may prevent you from accessing your computer, and demand payment of 400-dollars to remove the malware.

CERT is also aware of a small number of unconfirmed cases of computers actually being affected by the WannaCry attack.

- Newstalk ZB