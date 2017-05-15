6:05pm Mon 15 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Job seeker told she was worth interviewing 'for a laugh'

The comments branded Ms Jacobs 'a home-educated oddball' who would be 'worth interviewing, if only for a laugh'. Photo / BBC South East
The comments branded Ms Jacobs 'a home-educated oddball' who would be 'worth interviewing, if only for a laugh'. Photo / BBC South East

A jobseeker was left feeling humiliated after a prospective employer branded her 'a home-educated oddball' who would be 'worth interviewing, if only for a laugh'.

Anna Jacobs, of Horsmonden in Kent, received the offensive comments which had seemingly been accidentally attached to an email inviting her to an interview.

She had applied for the role of office administrator at Tecomak Environmental Services.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Jacobs said she was initially excited to receive the invitation before becoming 'furious' upon reading 'absolutely awful summary'.

The comments read: 'Home educated oddball. Can't get a job since leaving uni. Forages for mushrooms.


The comments attached to the email from Tecomak Environmental Services inviting Ms Jacobs for an interview. Photo / BBC
The comments attached to the email from Tecomak Environmental Services inviting Ms Jacobs for an interview. Photo / BBC


'Difficult to assess from her CV - might be very good but equally could be a biscuit short of a packet or a left-wing loon tree hugger.

'Worth an interview if only for a laugh.'

Tecomak said it was investigating the email but added the comments had been taken out of context. Ms Jacobs said the company has not given her an apology.

- Daily Mail

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 15 May 2017 19:41:27 Processing Time: 42ms