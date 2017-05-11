The Warehouse hires digital guru Timothy Kasbe

The Warehouse is adding international talent to its executive team, hiring Timothy Kasbe as its chief information and digital officer.

Kasbe has moved to New Zealand from the United States where he held leadership roles with Gloria Jean's Coffees, including chief operating officer.

He also helped Fortune 50 companies develop their online and digital platforms, working with companies such as Sears Holdings - the firm Warehouse Group chief executive Nick Grayston came from.

Earlier in the year, Grayston hinted he was looking to hire talented individuals he had previously worked with from overseas.

At the time he said the company was in talks with several people but would not confirm who.

Grayston said Kasbe would help The Warehouse develop new ways for customers to access the company's offerings.

"Digital is a key focus as we continue to create an ecosystem of products and services designed to help New Zealanders flourish," Grayston said.

"With Timothy's world class skills and such a great team, our aspiration is to provide world-class platforms in information, digital and fulfilment to take us into the future."

In the past Grayston has been very vocal about his view that global online giant Amazon would be the company's main competition, saying The Warehouse needed to be prepared.



With his online experience, it seems likely Kasbe's role will be focused on preparing the company for the competition from Amazon.

"For retail, the future has already happened," Kasbe said.

"Those that are implementing new ways of technology-driven innovation at break-neck speed, to serve their employees and customers, will have part to play in that future," he said.

Kasbe's role will also include responsibility for supply chain and fulfilment, The Warehouse said, as well as being in charge of all aspects of the company's digital transformation.

"The Warehouse Group has a goal of accelerating initiatives that involve deepening customer interactions in a multitude of ways," the company said.

"Timothy's appointment will ensure [The Warehouse] effectively connects customers with products, knowledge and services and everything the Group's many brands provide."

- NZ Herald