Frenzy as Facebook down worldwide

Social media users were left twiddling their thumbs after Facebook's website crashed about 1.20pm today.

The outage appeared to be worldwide, including New Zealand, Australia, Philippines, Japan, Finland, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand.

Both desktop and mobile sites crashed, including the Facebook app, before coming back at 1.50pm.

Users shut out from the social media site took to Twitter to express their frustration.

We don't mean to alarm you but FACEBOOK IS DOWN!!! How will we know what you ate for lunch!? pic.twitter.com/j3z6Uf4q13 — NSW Police (@nswpolice) May 9, 2017

Facebook in New Zealand is now back up and running, however other countries are still experiencing widespread problems.

It is unclear what caused the error.

- NZ Herald