New Zealand cricket app wins major award

New Zealand cricket app CricHQ has won the Best-Integrated Digital Media category at the UK-based Sports Technology Awards.

The international award was open to entries from any organisation working within sports and has previously gone to the likes of the NBA, Wimbledon, and AIG with the Virtual Reality Haka 360 app.

CricHQ is a cricket-focused website and app which provides users with live information on games as well as statistics and metrics which can be used by players and coaches.

Founder and chief executive Simon Baker said he was "delighted" with the win.

"It's really exciting and I'm tremendously proud of the people who work at CricHQ," Baker said.

"What we're trying to do is completely transform cricket and bring it into the digital age. This is exciting for fans but it's also got the potential to create benefits to cricket rights holders as well," he said.

CricHQ recently purchased My Action Replay which allows clubs and teams to stream video online. Baker said the acquisition created an opportunity for CricHQ "to potentially become the biggest broadcaster of cricket in the world".

Judge panellist and chief executive of the International Cricket Council, David Richardson, lauded CricHQ for the award and their contribution to the sport.

"Technology will continue to play an important role in the development and promotion of the game as we seek to engage future generations of players and fans," Richardson said.

CricHQ is headquartered in Wellington with offices in India, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Great Britain, and the US.

