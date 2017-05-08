Prime Minister Bill English sees the future

Want to see the future? According to New Zealand's tech experts, that future is now.

From the latest in virtual and augmented reality for gaming and business, to computer advances and gadgetry, Techweek 2017 has it all.

The week officially kicked off on Saturday with virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) expo Magnify launching on Sunday, where the public could view and test out the latest equipment.

More than 100 events have been scheduled throughout New Zealand over the week.

Prime Minister Bill English spent time in Christchurch testing out some of the work being done in this space by Kiwi companies including Corvecto, Cerebralfix and SLI Systems.

Magnify and Business Summit event creator Matt Coleman said the industry was growing at an unprecedented rate.

"When we held the first summit on this topic a year ago, it seemed that AR/VR was about to become big," Coleman said.

"In the past year, a groundswell of incredible technology has built up and is about to break."

Predicted to be a $200 billion industry by 2020, VR and AR are two of the fastest growing trends in the tech sector and a number of the events over the week would be focused on this, including the AR/VR Garage gaming weekend showcasing the latest gaming tech.

It's not all about games however, with the more commercial uses showcased as well.

According to event organisers, one of the highlights of the week was Farming 2020 which would look at tools available in the AgTech environment which currently generated around $700 million in export sales.

Last year Techweek was limited to Auckland but Graeme Muller, chief executive of NZTech which is presenting the event, said expanding across New Zealand was a logical move.

"We really wanted to make sure all of New Zealand could get involved and showcase the best on offer in the tech sector and we haven't been disappointed," Muller said.

"Techweek has been swamped with pitches for events to be held around the country and we're delighted to be able to host more than 100 different events in the week."

A number of national and international speakers would be presenting at the event discussing the latest in the sector.

Muller said he hoped Techweek would become an annual fixture on the national calendar, saying support for the event, held in association with ATEED, MBIE and the Ministry of Education, was continuing to grow.

- NZ Herald