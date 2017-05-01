4:56pm Mon 1 May
Alphabet paid Google CEO Sundar Pichai US$200 million in 2016

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google Inc. received a massive US$290 million remuneration package in 2016. Photo / Getty
Google CEO Sundar Pichai received a US$200 million ($291m) compensation package last year for running the internet company that makes nearly all the money for Alphabet Inc.

Most of the pay consisted of Alphabet stock that the company valued at US$198.7m in securities documents filed Friday. Alphabet gave the award to Pichai in January 2016, a few months after he succeeded Larry Page as Google's CEO. Pichai still reports to Page, a Google co-founder who is now Alphabet's CEO.

Page limits his annual pay to US$1 because he already has an estimated fortune of US$41 billion.

The stock that Pichai received will vest in quarterly increments through January 2020.

The 44-year-old Pichai also received a US$650,000 salary last year in addition to personal security services and air travel valued at US$372,000.

