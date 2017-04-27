Samsung's profit jumps 46 per cent

Samsung Electronics says its first-quarter profit has surged nearly 50 per cent thanks to the record-high income from its semiconductor division.

The South Korean company said its January-March earnings jumped 46 per cent over a year earlier to 7.7 trillion won (US$6.8 billion).

The result beats expectations. Analysts according to data provider FactSet expected a net income of 7.1 trillion won.

Sales rose 2 per cent over a year earlier. Operating profit surged 48 per cent to 9.9 trillion won (US$8.7b).

The stellar results come after tough months for Samsung, which had its executives indicted on corruption charges and its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone recalled twice.

Samsung's mainstay chip division fueled the profit surge as strong sales of memory chips for computers and mobile devices led to a record-high profit.