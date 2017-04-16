Fears Google Hire could allow employers to see your entire search history

In this day and age, every boss is going to quickly Google a prospective employee before asking them to come in for an interview.

But now the technology giant is working on project called Google Hire, which The Sun reports will help employers learn perhaps a little bit too much about their new recruits.

It will reportedly be a recruitment tool similar to LinkedIn - however, early reports suggest it will be available through your personal Google account.

If that's the case, it will link things like your search history and YouTube account with your job applications, laying it all bare for employers to see.

Technology website Axios reports the tool is currently under testing, and that it will let employers post job listings, and accept and manage applications.

It was apparently developed by Google's enterprise and cloud division, headed up by Diane Greene, whose start-up was acquired by Google in 2015.

The login page is currently live, however as the service hasn't officially been announced it's not yet possible to actually check the website out.

Just make sure when it does go live, you don't do any X-rated browsing.

- news.com.au