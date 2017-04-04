Wellington tech drive exceeds expectations as thousands seek to work in NZ

More than 48,000 international candidates applied for a chance to join Wellington's tech sector in a campaign which exceed its target many times over.

The LookSee Wellington Programme offered employment in the local tech sector with 52 registered employers. A total of 265 vacancies were registered.

Project partner Workhere New Zealand will create a shortlist of about 1000 candidates from which employers will then nominate for interviews. The jobs are in mid- to senior level, and those selected will have flights and accommodation paid for.

Workhere managing director Damian Sainsbury said the quality of applicants was high.

"The submission process made it very clear that genuine skills, experience and desire to relocate are essential to progress, so people just looking for a free holiday quickly dropped out. That means our talent pool is already distilled, and the sheer volume of applicants means we'll be putting the very best people in front of our employers," Sainsbury said.

Wellington City Mayor Justin Lester said the programme reflected well on the capital.

"New Zealand's international reputation for quality of life is very strong, and the opportunity to do exciting, leading-edge, growth-oriented work in Wellington's tech sector is clearly a highly attractive proposition," Lester said.

The project was also run in partnership with Immigration New Zealand.

The highest number of applications came from India (8000), followed closely by the United States (7453).

- NZ Herald