New Zealand high school eSports to broadcast live for first time

Online sports played by New Zealand high school students have become so popular, they are now being broadcast live.

About 50 teams from around the country, playing in the High School League will appear on the weekly live broadcasts until the competition finishes on June 9.

Otago Boys' High School's eSport team's warm-up includes stretching fingers, shaking tension out of necks and shoulders, and throwing a few well-placed jabs, just for good measure.

The five-member team will take on Christchurch's Cashmere High School in a fast-paced, competitive online game called League of Legends tonight.

They are among the first New Zealand teams to have their matches aired live online by the New Zealand eSports Federation.

President Ben Lenihan said the growing popularity of the league had prompted organisers to start broadcasting the competition live on the internet.

More than 100 million people play every month around the world, he said.

The games are aired on www.letsplay.live at 6pm on Mondays (North Island teams) and Tuesdays (South Island teams).

Lenihan said the competition had been running for five weeks, and to date, the schools at the top of the table were Avondale College, Mt Albert Grammar, Mt Roskill Grammar, Western Heights High School, Rangitoto College, Wellington College and Burnside High School.

It gave students a chance to use their love for video gaming to build teamwork, sportsmanship, social connections, strategic thinking, break down barriers and focus on their course-work.

He said the live broadcasts were run by Computer Power Plus students and included aspiring ''shout-casters'' looking to ''make their big break'' in eSports commentating.

Lenihan said it was really important it be a student-led initiative, to help build the capability of the industry.

Computer Power Plus students and external volunteers were helping with the administration, broadcasting and logistical support of the league, he said.

