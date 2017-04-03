2degrees announces unlimited data plan

Mobile telecommunications company 2degrees today announced an unlimited mobile data plan.

The catch? It's for a limited time only and some conditions apply.

Chief marketing officer Roy Ong said unlimited data is what the market has been asking for,

"Kiwis are increasingly data hungry, they're consistently telling us they want and need more data, so we're going to test the waters with this new plan," Ong said.

"2degrees has a proud history of being an innovator and challenger, we introduced the first unlimited voice plan in 2010, we believe in leading the way and trying new things with our customers."

Ong also stressed that it was a trial at this point.

"We're being really upfront about the fact that this is a bit of a trial for us and the market. It has to work for customers but it also has to be economic - if it doesn't stack up on either of those aspects we will rethink continuing to offer it."

The other caveats under a "fair use policy" include not using the unlimited data plan as a mobile wifi hotspot to tether with other devices. The data plan must also be used only on the customer's personal phone.

2degrees have been plagued with complaints over the last two months. Following an internal upgrade, customers were unable to top up their phones and had limited use of online services.

The telco was forced to hire roughly 80 temporary staff to clear a backlog of complaints and issues.

- NZ Herald