Best tech gadgets in March 2017

By Lucy Bortolazzo

From the self-lacing shoes you've dreamt of since 1985, to a TV that blends seamlessly into the room, March has delivered the goods when it comes to the gadgets we want, and those we didn't even realise we desperately need.

Solar panels adorning roofs has become a common sight in Australian suburbs.

For those a little late to the party though, you might have just won out. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed, via Twitter, that the company will begin taking orders on their solar roof tiles come April.

The best part? Musk has previously said the solar roof will be cheaper to install than a normal roof, and that's before taking the value of electricity into account.

Apple has patented an accessory to turn your iPhone or iPad into a MacBook. Still in its early stages, the MacBook shell acts as an accessory and your iPhone, which you can remove and carry around in your pocket, is the processor and portable computing device.

The photos do a much better job of detailing this new technology than I do, so take a look for yourself.

You haven't heard of Baselworld? Well this is the year to get to know the Switzerland-based event that sees the best in watch technology and watch design convene in Basel.

Whether simple and stylish is your timepiece cup of tea, or something simply outlandish, the watch of your dreams was definitely at Baselworld 2017.

Don't believe us? Check out all the photos at gq.com.au.

Continued below.

Related Content Fran O'Sullivan: Plenty of potential in China relationship Golden prospect in Auckland retail park Govt doesn't need US-style sanctions for foreign fighters, Prime Minister Bill English says

I'm not into cars so I could take or leave the DeLorean, but the self-lacing shoes from Back to the Future I have been waiting a lifetime for are becoming a reality.

Nike's HyperAdapt 1.0 sneakers have taken 13 years to create, and are now available to consumers. With the project lasting more than a decade and an unlimited budget to boot, these self-lacing sneakers will set you back $950 a pair. Still, cheaper than a DeLorean.

Ever walked into a really fancy house and noticed the television is nowhere to be seen? Well, that's because TVs are considered very obtrusive appliances and while they do get thinner each year, interior designers the world over are still waiting for the perfect way to hide them. Enter Samsung's 'The Frame' TV.

This television is not only so thin it's fading into oblivion, it also doubles as a gorgeous piece of art, making unnecessary bulkheads and complex contractions a thing of the past.

Sydneysider Allen Liao once made the mistake of misplacing a friend's very expensive glasses, a mistake that would go on to change his life. After dropping out of his Electrical Engineering and Economics degree the 23-year-old backed himself by retreating to his parent's basement and beginning his own start-up company.

His idea, of course, glasses you just couldn't lose, and he had more than just his glasses-less friend interested. Now boasting an impressive list of investors including former Apple heavyweights, the Tzukuri glasses with accompanying app are set to take off and Jon Rubinstein isn't the only one who thinks so.

- news.com.au