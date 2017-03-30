Watch NZH Local Focus: Maggie Wilkinson forced to give up child for adoption speaks out

By Jaden McLeod

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

"How did this actually happen? How did I allow anyone to take my child? How was I so totally controlled?"

Maggie Wilkinson gave birth to her baby daughter at St Mary's Home for Unwed Mothers in Otahuhu, in 1964.

She was 19 and unmarried. The matron separated Maggie from her child. She was told the child would be adopted out, and was taken to a nearby lawyer's office.

"Actually I was in a daze. I don't know whether you've ever had a hum in your head that's so loud that you can't think. That this wasn't actually happening, it must be a nightmare.

"I remember being required to put my hand on the bible, which actually wasn't part of the adoption act - but was an amazing emotional blackmail, to put your hand on the bible and swear you would never try to find your own child."

It was a common occurrence in New Zealand at that time - a generation of 'baby scooping' and forced adoption. The young women worked in the laundry and gardens to earn their keep.

"I was taken home. But my crying really did upset my mother. I used to ring the home and plead with the matron to have my child back.

"I was damaged, hurt, my mental condition was not good. I didn't get over it. It was a grief that I started my day with and ended my day with, my child was never off my mind."

For 18 years, Mrs Wilkinson suffered.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch NZH Local Focus: Woman forced to give up child for adoption speaks out Watch NZH Local Focus: Scammer targets Taupo's homeless What it's like to marry a convicted murderer

It was only through Jigsaw - an organisation that helped birth parents and children reconnect - that Maggie finally met her daughter, Vivienne.

Mother and daughter had been searching for each other for almost two decades.

"I sort of sat on the letterbox waiting. I couldn't believe it. Couldn't believe that I could at last hold her. It was like having your baby put in your arms for the first time."

Mrs Wilkinson has never forgotten that day - but says so many women never got to meet their lost children.

So she created a petition and posted it to Facebook, receiving support from Labour Party deputy leader Jacinda Ardern.

"A hundred and something signed it over just one weekend. Jacinda said it actually only needed my name on it anyway and that she'd be my sponsor."

Mrs Wilkinson flew to Wellington with other women whose children were taken from them, to appear before a select committee.

They shared their stories in a quest for justice. But Mrs Wilkinson is not optimistic.

"I want to believe in democracy, but if Amy Adams can say there won't be an inquiry without even reading the findings, and take no notice of the proceedings - we sort of wonder what farce we have just gone through."

"I did get some mediation and a little bit of counselling after 52 years," she laughs.

Mrs Wilkinson says we must never forget past wrongs, because we will only open ourselves up to repeating them.

Made with funding from



- NZ Herald