Chinese tech company Tencent acquires 5pc Tesla stake

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings has acquired a 5 per cent stake in electric car maker Tesla.

Tencent spent US$1.8 billion (NZ$2.5b) acquiring 8.2 million shares during Tesla's stock offering earlier this month, according to documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tesla held the offering to raise money for its first mass-market car, the Model 3, which is due out later this year.

Shenzhen-based Tencent is one of the largest tech companies in Asia, with revenue of US$21.9 billion (NZ$31b) in 2016. It operates social networking and online payment platforms and games.

Tencent is also among the backers of Chinese electric vehicle startup Future Mobility.

CEO Elon Musk remains Tesla's biggest shareholder, with a 21 per cent stake.

Tesla shares rose 3.4 per cent to $279.38 in afternoon trading.