Emojipedia reveals newest emoji editions to dictionary

From mythical to edible and emotional, the new emojis are said to have a little bit of everything - and then some.

Emojipedia has published 69 mockups of what the proposed tiny pictographs could look like when they hit users' keyboards this summer, which includes merpeople, male fairies and a woman breast-feeding.

The library could also include three gender inclusive emojis that are "open to interpretation in terms of gender without implying masculine or feminine gender explicitly."

But of course, the new update will also include numerous emojis that will be completely useless to some people.

There is a woman in a sauna, an emoji for bonspiel, a bowl with a spoon in it and a cup with a straw - and there will also be what appears to be a can of tomato sauce.

Unicode will also offer it's first sent of gender inclusive emojis, which is the child, adult and older adult.

"For purposes of emoji presentation, gender inclusive should be interpreted as a humanised appearance that employs visual cues that are common to all genders by excluding stereotypes that are either explicitly masculine or feminine, as can currently be observed in the MAN/BOY and WOMAN/GIRL emoj," shared Unicode.

Social media giants have been making strides to diversify their emojis.

Last year, Google revealed a series of new emojis in efforts to better capture the essence of its users.

The new emojis included 11 new professions, from rock star to scientist, each available in both male and female, and across all skin colours.

Continued below.

Related Content Turrets are on, Oamaru castle nears completion Terrifying moment 9 metre waves hit cruise ship on way to Florida Watch NZH Local Focus: Waikato 'Jedi' eyes up UFC

In addition to this, 33 existing emojis are set to be updated to include a version for both genders.

The move comes after the Unicode Emoji Subcommittee agreed to the proposed changes, bringing the new looks to Android and other platforms.

"Most than 90 percent of the world's online population use emoji," wrote Nicole Bleuel, Marketing Lead & Diversity Champion, Emoji, in the blog post.

"But while there's a huge range of emoji, there aren't a lot that highlight the diversity of women's careers, or empower young girls."

- Daily Mail