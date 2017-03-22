Airport security clampdown 'the biggest in 10 years'

Frances Cook is a Wellington based multimedia reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

New Zealand travellers are caught in the middle, as what's being called the biggest security change in 10 years is introduced to airports in Britain and the US.

Changes are being introduced by this Saturday at the latest, and will restrict the electronics passengers can put into their carry-on luggage.

If coming from certain airports in the Middle East or North Africa, no device larger than a cell phone will be allowed.

Other electronics will need to be packed in checked luggage.

The news has left New Zealanders scrambling to find out if their airline or travel route is affected, particularly those who rely on electronics to do work, or entertain children.

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope said it would be very challenging for some people, who wouldn't have the option to stop work for up to a 24-hour period.

"At the moment you see a lot of flights that are quite full, and people operate on work - sleep - work.

"You want to retain connectivity because you've got stuff going on back in New Zealand or in the country you're travelling to.

"So if you're travelling through one of those countries subject to the ban, that could be quite an impediment."

Hope said some people might opt to travel through Hong Kong or Singapore to make sure they could keep working, or avoid the chance of a security breach with checked electronics.



But that wouldn't be an option for everyone.

"Some people will have business in those countries affected, it will be more than just a connecting transit point," he said.

"It will be a place you stop for business considerations, and then fly on to the UK or US.

"But you can only be aware of it. You don't want to have something confiscated, because that would be even more damaging to the work you can get done.

The US and British governments haven't given a direct reason for the changes, but cited unspecified attacks and threats against airliners over the past two years.

In early 2015, hacker Chris Roberts achieved worldwide notoriety when he told the FBI he'd hacked into airlines up to 20 times, during flights he was aboard.

He claimed he'd even managed to control an aircraft engine during a flight, according to federal court documents.

It's not known if this incident is one of those which prompted these security changes.

House of Travel marketing director Ken Freer said it was the most significant restriction on air travel since liquids and gels were banned around 10 years ago.

"Our advice to customers is just to be aware, and make sure you check anything bigger than a mobile phone into your checked luggage.

"For those who find it essential to work on the flight on their laptop, it might influence who they fly with.

"But thankfully most airlines offer similar prices on the different routes, generally speaking."

Freer said the new restrictions would be noticed by other governments, and he would be interested to see if other countries also tightened their security requirements.

Flight Centre NZ general manager retail Sue Matson said it would affect "quite a few" of their customers, as they were popular routes.

"For families travelling long haul the iPad is a welcome distraction for kids, particularly while waiting before you get on the plane.

"It's even bigger for business travellers, as quite a few of them are required to carry their work laptops with them at all times.

"Particularly if they're a government client, electronic security willl be in their employer policy.

"Those people should talk to their travel manager ASAP. They might need a new route that isn't affected."

Matson warned that while the changes were being brought in, extra delays should be expected while checking in.

She advised allowing at least three hours before an international flight.

SIDEBAR

The changes at a glance

Restrictions apply if flying to the US from the following airports

- Queen Alia International Airport (AMM)

- Cairo International Airport (CAI)

- Ataturk International Airport (IST)

- King Abdul-Aziz International Airport (JED)

- King Khalid International Airport (RUH)

- Kuwait International Airport (KWI)

- Mohammed V Airport (CMN)

- Hamad International Airport (DOH)

- Dubai International Airport (DXB)

- Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH)

Airlines affected by the US restrictions

- Royal Jordanian

- EgyptAir

- Turkish Airlines

- Saudi Arabian Airlines

- Kuwait Airways

- Royal Air Maroc

- Qatar Airways

- Emirates

- Etihad Airway

Restrictions apply if flying to the UK from the following countries

- Turkey

- Lebanon

- Egypt

- Saudi Arabia

- Jordan

- Tunisia

Airlines affected by the UK restrictions

- British Airways

- EasyJet

- Jet2.com

- Monarch

- Thomas Cook

- Thomson

- Turkish Airlines

- Pegasus Airways

- Atlas-Global

- Middle East Airlines

- EgyptAir

- Royal Jordanian

- Tunis Air

- Saudia

