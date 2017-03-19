Retro iPhone 7 Plus inspired by vintage Apple Mac goes on sale

By Mark Molloy

Fans of retro tech products can now get their hands on an unofficial iPhone 7 Plus - inspired by the vintage Apple Macintosh computer.

The limited edition smartphone has been created by Minnesota-based gadget company ColorWare, which specialises in customised colour tech accessories.

They've just launched the iPhone 7 Plus Retro Edition, however it will set you back a cool US$1899 ($2700) and it will take two to three weeks to ship.

It was our most popular custom iPhone ever and it's back! Fully custom painted iPhone 7 Retro available only at https://t.co/ghDpFXjLjH pic.twitter.com/koqv7lR5Zk — ColorWare (@ColorWare) March 16, 2017

"Painting the past is back!" explains ColorWare. "If you love the vintage look of the original 1980's Mac then why not have it on your phone!

"Great attention to detail is given to this fully painted iPhone. With the multi-coloured Apple rainbow logo and the dark beige edge stripes, your iPhone will be a work of art!

"The iPhone 7 Plus Retro is available for a limited time only with the first 25 having a number of authenticity."

Colorware revealed more about the customisation process to MacRumours:

"The product goes through a labour intensive process of disassembly, cleaning, masking, painting and inspection. Then, the product is buffed and reassembled," they explained.

"The product goes through final inspection and is packaged into the original packaging."

- Daily Telegraph UK