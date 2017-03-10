Wellington College boys now threatening violence against planned 'rape culture' protest

Wellington College students are threatening to physically harm fellow teenagers after a backlash to their online comments.



Comments made in a private Facebook group caused outrage after being made public this week.



One comment said "if you don't take advantage of a drunk girl, you're not a true WC [Wellington College] boy."



Another added "f*** women".



A group of students from other schools are planning to protest outside the college on Monday, asking for more to be done to address rape culture.



Rape culture describes the social attitudes that trivialise sexual assault and rape.



But it seems some Wellington College students aren't happy about the planned protest.



More posts on the closed Facebook group emerged yesterday, with one relating to Monday's protest urging fellow students to "bring your cars and run them all over".



The comment attracted several likes, and a reply to "live stream it".



When another boy asked what feminism was, a student answered "a type of cancer".



The outrage came despite a plea for calm from the boy whose post sparked the original outrage.



The student, whom the Herald has chosen not to name, started with an apology for bringing negative attention to the school.



"It was a stupid thing for me and ... to do, and we never knew it would get so out of hand the way it has.



"We need to stop talking s**t on this page about the recent circumstances because it can easily get leaked out."



Police say they have not received any complaints in regards to the posts.

"We encourage anyone who has any concerns to contact us immediately," a spokesperson said.

Police are aware of Monday's planned protest and will respond to any issues that arise.



Sexual Abuse Prevention Network general manager Fiona McNamara met the college principal and three other school leaders yesterday.



She said the immediate priority was to support students who were upset by the posts, as well as the boys who had made the posts.



The next step was to stop such future behaviour.



"We don't want to be working just with small groups of students, we want to be across the whole school," McNamara said.



She said Wellington College now had an opportunity to tackle an important social issue, and it was taking the right first steps towards that.

The school said it was working with the abuse prevention group to "educate the boys about healthy relationships and consent".

"There is a high level of interest in what has happened at Wellington College and we are concerned to address the issues that have led to the behaviour.

"As we have said consistently, what has happened is deplorable, appalling and not part of our school's values."

- NZ Herald