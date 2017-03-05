The best gadgets, phones and concepts to be featured at the Mobile World Congress

By Nicholas Whigham

It turn out the famously indestructible Nokia 3310 mobile phone really was impossible to kill. The old favourite made its return at the biggest annual mobile technology show - the World Mobile Congress - along with a reboted version of the BlackBerry.

But there was also plenty of new gadgets and concepts. Here are the best gadgets, phones and concepts to be featured at this year's event:

NOKIA 3310

Nokia confirmed the highly anticipated return of arguably the most iconic phone ever made.

The small, rounded phone comes with a 2.4-inch colour screen, a microSD slot, and a two megapixel camera. And yes, it has Snake.

It comes in four different colours - black, silver, yellow and red - and will cost somewhere around $65.

Just like it's famous predecessor, it promises durability and battery life unlike anything else on the market. According to its makers, it boasts 22 hours of talk time and an incredible one month standby time, per charge.

It may have Snake, but there is not much else you can do on the phone other than make calls, send texts and maybe surf the web a little bit. It only runs on Nokia's new Series 30+ software, rather than Android and has slow-speed 2.5G internet - a technology Australian telcos are leaving behind.

LG G6 SMARTPHONE

LG had one of the biggest launches at the event, debuting its new flagship smartphone, the G6.

It's a device for gamers and entertainment lovers with a large screen that stretches across nearly the entire face of the phone. The 5.7 inch screen display makes it easier for users to do split screen multi-tasking on the device and has a 18:9 aspect ratio, as opposed to the 16:9 ratio used by most handsets. This means that when viewed in landscape mode, the screen appears wider than usual.

The phone is also the first smartphone to support HDR 10 and Dolby Vision - image technology that was previously available only on TVs and allows for brighter and more vivid colours.

Available: March 2017

SONY TOUCH

After debuting last year, Sony's innovative projector device is almost ready for sale.

It can be used for interactive games projected onto a tabletop such as air hockey, or you can swap it around and direct it onto the wall to watch Netflix.

Sensors on the front of the device detect which part of the projected image you touch with impressive precision.

Sony thinks the device could be great in classrooms to take children away from individual tablets and bring them around a table to solve puzzles and play games.

It doesn't yet have a price or a release date but as a Sony spokesman told news.com.au, because it's a first generation product, we can expect it to be pretty pricey.

Available: 2017

PEUGOT'S INSTINCT CONCEPT CAR

Imagine getting into your car after a bad day at work and it offers to drive you home, dims the lights, tilts the chair back and plays you some soothing James Taylor to calm you down.

Well, that's the idea behind Peugot's Instinct Concept Car. The futuristic vehicle has four different modes that make the car drive differently depending on your mood and the level of control you want.

The car connects to Samsung's Artik cloud service, allowing it to gather data from your other connected devices to learn to cater to your needs.

For instance it could connect to your fridge and suggest swinging past the supermarket or perhaps access data from your personal fitness tracker and drive you to the gym if you need a workout.

The concept car will make its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week, though Peugeot says that the technology underpinning it probably won't enter production until 2025. Nonetheless, it's very cool to think about.

Available: TBA

