Internet meltdown: Amazon Web Services problems strike numerous websites

A regional data centre for Amazon Web Service (AWS) is experiencing an outage, causing websites, apps and devices that rely on it to suffer either full or partial meltdowns.

AWS is a web-based storage service that hosts images, websites and backends for websites across the globe.

Amazon said AWS was experiencing "high error rates" - rather than an outage.

The company confirmation, posted to AWS's status page, said the problem was also "impacting applications and services dependent on S3," the company's popular cloud-based storage platform.

S3 is experiencing high error rates. We are working hard on recovering. — Amazon Web Services (@awscloud) February 28, 2017

We continue to experience high error rates with S3 in US-East-1, which is impacting some other AWS services. — Amazon Web Services (@awscloud) February 28, 2017

For S3, we believe we understand root cause and are working hard at repairing. Future updates across all services will be on dashboard. — Amazon Web Services (@awscloud) February 28, 2017

Kiwi cloud-based accounting software company Xero has been impacted by the outage.

The company switched its accounting to AWS last year.

Xero is currently impacted by this & we're working with AWS to get back online as asap: https://t.co/b18p7E49vqhttps://t.co/agOoMzVBhC — Xero accounting app (@Xero) February 28, 2017

Affected websites and services include Quora, Business Insider, Giphy, image hosting at a number of publisher websites, filesharing in Slack, Trello, Brightcloud, and many more.

AWS has been thought of as one of the internet's most reliable services and hosts some of the internet's most visible companies, including Airbnb, Expedia, Netflix, and others.

Some websites only rely on specific parts of Amazon's services, for example SoundCloud appears to be working, but no new audio can be uploaded.

An outage in 2015 accidentally took down many of these services for several hours. And in 2011, AWS suffered a days-long outage.

