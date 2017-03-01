9:40am Wed 1 March
Sophie Ryan
Sophie Ryan is online editor for the Business Herald

Internet meltdown: Amazon Web Services problems strike numerous websites

AWS has been thought of as one of the internet's most reliable services. Photo / 123RF
A regional data centre for Amazon Web Service (AWS) is experiencing an outage, causing websites, apps and devices that rely on it to suffer either full or partial meltdowns.

AWS is a web-based storage service that hosts images, websites and backends for websites across the globe.

Amazon said AWS was experiencing "high error rates" - rather than an outage.

The company confirmation, posted to AWS's status page, said the problem was also "impacting applications and services dependent on S3," the company's popular cloud-based storage platform.




Kiwi cloud-based accounting software company Xero has been impacted by the outage.

The company switched its accounting to AWS last year.

Affected websites and services include Quora, Business Insider, Giphy, image hosting at a number of publisher websites, filesharing in Slack, Trello, Brightcloud, and many more.

AWS has been thought of as one of the internet's most reliable services and hosts some of the internet's most visible companies, including Airbnb, Expedia, Netflix, and others.

Some websites only rely on specific parts of Amazon's services, for example SoundCloud appears to be working, but no new audio can be uploaded.

An outage in 2015 accidentally took down many of these services for several hours. And in 2011, AWS suffered a days-long outage.

- NZ Herald

